Woman dies under Mississippi bridge

Published 11:25 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Holley Cochran / The Prentiss Headlight—The body of Breanna Bolin was discovered under the Green's Creek bridge on Highway 13 south Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials received a call Wednesday night of an unresponsive white female in the Green’s Creek area of Jefferson Davis County.

When officials arrived, they discovered the body of Breanna Bolin, 34, at the Green’s Creek bridge on Highway 13 just south of the Oakvale Fire Department.

According to authorities, Bolin was at the creek with her daughter when it became apparent she needed medical attention.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The daughter ran and called for help, but first responders found her in the water, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

-The Prentiss Headlight

More Z-newsletter-news

‘The Closest Encounter’: Mississippi city to mark 50th anniversary of reported alien abduction

Mississippi Skies: What’s that we see? Could we have some decent rain chances in the forecast?

Man who struck fear in community gets 63-year sentence for kidnapping, attempted murder of Mississippi jogger

Former music teacher at various Mississippi schools convicted of sex crime involving juvenile

Print Article