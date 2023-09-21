Woman dies under Mississippi bridge Published 11:25 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Law enforcement officials received a call Wednesday night of an unresponsive white female in the Green’s Creek area of Jefferson Davis County.

When officials arrived, they discovered the body of Breanna Bolin, 34, at the Green’s Creek bridge on Highway 13 just south of the Oakvale Fire Department.

According to authorities, Bolin was at the creek with her daughter when it became apparent she needed medical attention.

The daughter ran and called for help, but first responders found her in the water, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

-The Prentiss Headlight