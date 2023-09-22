Elderly woman finds dead body of Mississippi teen in her front yard

Published 6:06 am Friday, September 22, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

An elderly woman was startled Thursday when she found a dead man in the front yard of her Mississippi home.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the woman found the body of the man in her yard on Elder Ferry Road home.

Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office have identified the man as 18-year-old Jayrell Cox of Moss Point and that Cox died from at least one gunshot wound.

An autopsy has been ordered in the case.

The circumstances behind Cox’s death are under investigation.

