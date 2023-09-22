Mississippi councilman arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking case Published 1:10 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

A Mississippi councilman has been arrested in a federal drug trafficking case.

Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road, according to officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Deming is being held in the Harrison County Jail without bond.

Deming has been charged with three felony charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The arrest comes after Deming’s home and businesses were raided by federal agents in January 2023.

The Drug Enforcement Agency seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina, according to the Biloxi Sun-Herald newspaper.

During the investigation, seven locations in Mississippi and two others in North Carolina, all owned by Deming, were searched by DEA agents following reports of illegal drug sales. The raids occurred after the DEA received complaints that products that were sold at the businesses were having ill effects on people.

On each count, Deming faces a maximum penalty of not more than 20 years in jail and not more than $1 million in fines.