Mississippi Skies: Rain chances still seem possible Published 9:31 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Ophelia formed in the Atlantic Ocean Friday. Thanks to its proximity to the East Coast, it didn’t have much time to strengthen before heading to land. We won’t have any impact from the tropical storm, but we are watching strengthening system farther out in the Atlantic.

Saturday is going to be another dry, sunny day across the state. We’re still watching for the chance for some showers and storms in parts of the state in a day or two.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 88. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 61.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 89. Increasing clouds overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 93. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high of 91. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 68.