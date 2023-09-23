Mississippi high school game ends early due to fight; altercation causes panic at the stadium Published 11:57 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to two separate postgame fights and arrested one individual after Vicksburg High School’s homecoming football game ended in the third quarter because of a fight among the players.

Police Chief Penny Jones said that following the on-field fight between Vicksburg and Yazoo City players that ended the game with 5:07 left in the third quarter, two unrelated fights ensued among spectators.

“Juveniles were fighting outside the gate,” Jones said, citing the shift supervisor. “A (juvenile) was arrested for fighting and others fled. Marijuana was recovered off of the arrested juvenile.”

As crowds were leaving Memorial Stadium, panic ensued due to the fight that took place near the entrance on the home side along Lee Street.

Fans ran through the bleachers as they tried to escape the situation. It did not appear that the fight between the players and the one outside the stadium were connected.

A fight was also broken up near the VHS band hall, which is located about 200 yards from the stadium across Lee Street. No injuries were reported.

The Vicksburg High School homecoming dance was canceled due to the incidents.