Mississippi Skies: The good news is… rain in the forecast! Published 11:52 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

The entire state of Mississippi has a chance of rain at some point over the next couple of days! Even though we’re not expecting heavy rainfall for widespread areas, many of us will get at least some rain and some of us could get some meaningful amounts of precipitation as a front moves through.

Another piece of good news is we may finally move into autumn soon. Right now, models are showing a drop in temperatures in about a week to 10 days. The bad news is that the pattern change may bring even dryer air into the region.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain in the afternoon. High of 83. Increasing clouds Sunday night with a few showers and storms. Low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and storms in the evening. High of 91. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 67.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 94. A slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 91. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 70.