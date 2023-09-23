Officers discover 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop on Mississippi interstate Published 7:32 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

Police arrested a man after the discovery of 24 pounds of cocaine during a Mississippi interstate traffic stop.

Madison police stopped an 18-wheeler for careless driving on Interstate 55 on Thursday, Sept. 21.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 24 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the truck.

Roberto Antonio Escobar, of Texas, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and careless driving.

Escobar is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial appearance in Municipal Court.

The case will then be forwarded to Madison/Rankin District Attorney John Bramlett for prosecution.