Man on parole arrested for multiple Mississippi burglaries; firearms stolen Published 10:21 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

A Mississippi police department reported the arrest of a man wanted in multiple burglaries in at least two cities.

Police Department officers were made aware of a vehicle burglary on Sept. 18 that occurred at Highland Community Hospital. Officers learned a white male entered a vehicle in the parking lot and stole a handgun along with other miscellaneous items.

On September 23rd, officers responded to 781 Memorial Blvd for another vehicle burglary and the theft of a firearm. Through surveillance video they were able to locate a description of the suspect’s vehicle and further learned that the suspect had broken into another vehicle at the Orthopedic Institute in Hattiesburg.

Detectives traveled to 15 Stone Hollow Trace in Carriere where they located Corey J. O’Conner and identified him as the suspect in the burglaries.

O’Conner was subsequently arrested Sunday for the offenses in Picayune and is pending further charges for other burglaries from other jurisdictions. It was also determined that O’Conner was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections who placed a custody hold on him for probation violations.