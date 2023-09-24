Mississippi Skies: Widespread rain and storms possible Monday! Published 10:19 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

We finally have a change in our weather forecast! After weeks of very little rain, we finally have the best rain chances we’ve had in quite a while.

Although not everyone will have rain today, many more areas do have a chance for a shower or storm. We could even have a strong storm or two.

Even better, we have at least a small chance of rain over the next several days and nights.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the morning. High of 82. Monday night, patchy fog with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. High of 80. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of a shower or storm. Low of 65.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high near 85. Up to half an inch of rain is possible. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of more showers and storms. Low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. High of 91. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of a shower or storm. Low of 71.