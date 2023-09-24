Two arrested in connection with murder of man found dead in Mississippi creek

Published 6:07 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Two men have been arrested in connection with a body found in a Mississippi creek.

Jackson Police have arrested Justin Thurmond and Jordan Thurmond in connection with the death of 29-year-old Dan Belton.

Belton’s body was found in Richland Creek on Old Highway 49 East. Belton was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe that Belton was murdered in Jackson before his body was dumped in the creek in Richland south of Jackson in Rankin County.

 

 

