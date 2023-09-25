Another near miss! Second Mississippi Lottery player misses millions in Powerball jackpot by one number — pockets $100,000 instead Published 1:43 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Five days after a Mississippi woman narrowly missed the Powerball jackpot, another Magnolia State player did the same thing on Saturday.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that one lucky Mississippi Powerball player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball from the drawing Saturday, Sept. 23.

Because they paid the extra dollar for the Power Play option, which was 2 Saturday, they doubled their initial win of $50,000 to $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Shell—Fill Up 4 at the intersection of Hardy Street and South 24th Avenue in Hattiesburg.

Nobody won the Powerball Jackpot – matching all six number – so the jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to an estimated $785 million ($367 estimated cash value), making it the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

This is the 29th draw in the current jackpot run. It was last hit July 19 for $1.08 billion in California.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Sept. 26, is an estimated $230 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.8 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing tonight is an estimated $240,000.