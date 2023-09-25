Mississippi Skies: More rain possible for some parts of the state

Published 9:45 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

As expected, Monday brought an “all or nothing” rain event across the state. While some areas remained dry, others ended up with a long, slow rainfall lasting several hours. Although we’re a long way from erasing rainfall deficits, soaking showers were certainly welcome where they traveled.

We’ll have some more rain chances Tuesday, especially in south-central Mississippi and the Gulf Coast regions.

In areas where we did get some decent rainfall Monday, a little extra time commuting may be needed Tuesday as dense fog is possible.

The tropics remain relatively quiet as far as any concerns for us. We do have a couple systems we’re watching, but there’s no threat for us at this time.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 89. We could have a couple showers or storms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly clear overnight with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 89. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a remaining shower. Low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the morning with rainfall becoming widespread in the afternoon. High of 89. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a few showers or storms possible. Low of 70.

