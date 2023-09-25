Officials: Woman shot multiple times during armed robbery in Mississippi Dollar Tree parking lot

Published 1:28 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A woman has reportedly been shot multiple times during an armed robbery at a Mississippi Dollar Tree.

WTOK in Meridian reports that the shooting reportedly happened Monday morning in the parking lot of the Meridian Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.

Officials report that a woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot multiple times.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say a two-year child was found unharmed in the back seat of the car that was involved in the shooting.

Officers are on the lookout for a Black female with blond hair who was driving a 2012 black Honda on North Hills Street.

 

 

More News

One Mississippi woman missed $677 million Powerball jackpot by one number, still takes home thousands.

One critically injured in Mississippi highway wreck involving side-by-side

Mississippi high school player issues apology for his role in fight that ended game, caused panic in stadium

Man on parole arrested for multiple Mississippi burglaries; firearms stolen

Print Article