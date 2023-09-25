Officials: Woman shot multiple times during armed robbery in Mississippi Dollar Tree parking lot Published 1:28 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

A woman has reportedly been shot multiple times during an armed robbery at a Mississippi Dollar Tree.

WTOK in Meridian reports that the shooting reportedly happened Monday morning in the parking lot of the Meridian Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.

Officials report that a woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot multiple times.

Officials say a two-year child was found unharmed in the back seat of the car that was involved in the shooting.

Officers are on the lookout for a Black female with blond hair who was driving a 2012 black Honda on North Hills Street.