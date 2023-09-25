One critically injured in Mississippi highway wreck involving side-by-side Published 6:54 am Monday, September 25, 2023

A crash involving a side-by-side on a Mississippi highway has left one person critically injured.

The crash occurred Sunday morning on Highway 588 and Oak Bowery Road in Jones County between a black sedan and a side-by-side.

One person was critically injured after being ejected from the side-by-side during the wreck. The individual was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two adults and two minors in the black sedan refused medical treatment.

The car and the side-by-side both sustained minor-to-moderate damage.

Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.