One critically injured in Mississippi highway wreck involving side-by-side
Published 6:54 am Monday, September 25, 2023
A crash involving a side-by-side on a Mississippi highway has left one person critically injured.
The crash occurred Sunday morning on Highway 588 and Oak Bowery Road in Jones County between a black sedan and a side-by-side.
One person was critically injured after being ejected from the side-by-side during the wreck. The individual was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Two adults and two minors in the black sedan refused medical treatment.
The car and the side-by-side both sustained minor-to-moderate damage.
Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.