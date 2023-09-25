One Mississippi woman missed $677 million Powerball jackpot by one number, still takes home thousands.

Published 11:20 am Monday, September 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi woman missed winning more than $675 million dollars in the Powerball Lottery by just one number.

The winning numbers in the Sept. 20 drawing of the Powerball Lottery were 16-25-59-62-63, with 23 as the Powerball. A matching ticket would have netted the winner $677.1 million dollars.

A woman from Purvis narrowly missed the jackpot when she matched four of the five white balls and also matched the red Powerball.

Her ticket had the numbers 06-16-25-59-62 and the 23 as the Powerball.

For her ticket, which was purchased at B-Kwik #15 in Hattiesburg, the woman won $50,000.

No one ended up matching the numbers in the Sept. 20 drawing and in the Sept. 23 drawing.

With no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball, Monday’s estimated amount will be $785 million, which is the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

