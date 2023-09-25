Sharp eye of officer leads to arrest of man who stole vehicle from Mississippi auto dealership Published 3:40 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

A police officer’s sharp eye and quick thinking led to the arrest of a man who had stolen a vehicle from a Mississippi auto dealership.

Vidalia, Louisiana, police officer Carson Cupit observed a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen white Ford Mustang, at about 5:15 a.m. today on Highway 131.

He continued to follow the vehicle at a distance as it drove into the driveway of a residence.

Cupit called for backup and was able to apprehend the driver, who was still in the vehicle.

Vidalia Police identified the driver as Mohnterrius Jefferson. During a pat down of Jefferson, a bank envelope containing a white crystal-type substance was recovered and is suspected to be methamphetamine.

The vehicle was confirmed to be the one stolen from Mississippi Auto Direct in Natchez, Mississippi.

Natchez Police were notified and recovered the vehicle. Jefferson was transported to the Concordia Parish Jail.

Jefferson of 807 S. 2nd St., Ferriday, faces charged of illegal possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule II drug, methamphetamine.