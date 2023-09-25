Silver Alerts issued for missing Mississippi men Published 8:41 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued two Silver Alerts for two separate missing person cases.

The first Silver Alert is for Dennis L. Winters of Greenwood in Leflore County.

He is described as a black male, six feet six inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing shorts and black shoes on Sunday, Sept. 17, in the 900 block of Clay Avenue in Greenwood, driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria bearing MS tag LRB 7229, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Winters suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Winters, contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department at 662-453-5141.

The other Silver Alert is for 85-year-old Walter L. Nichols of Clinton in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 256 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, Sept. 25, around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Springridge Road near Mcraven Road, driving a green 2008 Ford F-150 bearing MS tag 95V53, traveling south.

Family members say Nichols suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nichols, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.