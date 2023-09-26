Clint Black to perform at Mississippi venue

Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

County music recording artist Clint Black has been scheduled to perform at the Batesville Civic Center on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Signed to RCA Nashville in 1989, Black’s debut album Killin’ Time produced four straight number one singles on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts.

He was named male vocalist of the year in 1989 and 1990.

Although his momentum gradually slowed throughout the 1990s, Black consistently charted hit songs into the 2000s. He has had more than 30 singles on the US Billboard country charts, 22 of which have reached number one, in addition to having released 12 studio albums and several compilation albums.

