Fentanyl, narcotics arrests made by Mississippi police Published 8:22 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Several people, including a juvenile, are facing multiple drug charges in a Mississippi community.

According to the Picayune Police Department, officers stopped a black Nissan Versa on I-59 near Exit 6 Saturday for speeding and disregard for a traffic device.

The car was driven by Jayce Dawdy with Zane Davis and the minor also inside the vehicle.

“Picayune Police Department K9 Trea and K9 handler Corporal Shayne Cunningham conducted an open-air sniff for illegal narcotics and got a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics,” a release from the department reads. “A search of the vehicle revealed Promethazine (a schedule IV narcotic) and a marijuana pipe. During the investigation it was discovered that Zane Davis had a THC vape hidden on his person, which was recovered. The juvenile was also found to be in possession of 12 pressed Fentanyl pills, which were disguised as Blue M30s, which she attempted to throw from her pocket to keep from being found. It was later discovered that the juvenile was holding the pills for Davis.”

Dawdy was cited for speeding and disregard for traffic device and arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (Fentanyl pills) and possession of a controlled substance X2 (Marijuana and Promethazine).

The juvenile was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (pressed Fentanyl pills) and tampering with physical evidence. She was booked and released to her parents.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Davis’s residence at 159 Browning Circle.

During the search of the residence, detectives recovered 148 pressed Fentanyl pills disguised as Blue M30s; 16 pressed Fentanyl pills disguised as Alprazolam; 29.5 grams of psilocybin; 15 ounces of marijuana; three handguns; $3,346 US Currency; two digital scales; and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

As a result of the search warrant, Davis was subsequently charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a Church X3.