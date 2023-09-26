Mississippi Powerball player wins $100,000 — third time in a row a state lottery player has missed winning multi-million dollar jackpot by one number Published 9:14 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

For the third Powerball drawing in a row, one Mississippi Lottery player has missed the multi-million dollar jackpot by just one number.

There were no lucky winners for Monday’s Powerball grand prize of $793.6 million.

But the Mississippi Lottery website reports that one lucky Powerball ticket purchased in the Magnolia state won $100,000 by matching the Powerball and four of the five white balls. By also choosing the Power Play option, the lucky winner ended up doubling their winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.

The winning numbers for Monday were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.

Mississippi Lottery officials have not confirmed where the ticket was purchased from.

Because the grand prize was not won Monday, the current Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $835 million. That comes with a cash option of $390.4 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.