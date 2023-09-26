Mississippi Skies: Rain chances continue for this region while summer digs into Magnolia State’s forecast Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Sometimes a forecast can change at the last hour, even after several days of model runs. Although we had decent rain chances for several regions across the state, showers and storms really underperformed.

The only showers expected Wednesday are along the Gulf Coast with an isolated shower possible in southern Mississippi. Unfortunately, the reduction in rain chances is not just for Wednesday, but for the rest of the week. It’s looking like we’re going to go right back to an extremely dry pattern for the next several days.

Summer has also taken ahold of our forecast again. Model runs and forecasts were showing temperatures trending down the first week of October, but it’s now looking like we’ll stay quite warm, humid, and sunny. We’re going back into the 90s for most places Wednesday.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 92. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 91. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 89. Low of 69.