Teens arrested in Mississippi auto burglary case; suspects allegedly planned carjacking Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Three teens have been arrested by a Mississippi police department for the burglary of a vehicle.

The Gulfport Police Department charged two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old Sunday.

According to the department, the burglary occurred on Hancock Avenue.

“When officers arrived on scene, they were informed three juveniles were in the parking lot breaking into vehicles,” the release reads. “After a brief foot pursuit, officers located and arrested all three juveniles.”

Detectives responded and during the interviews, all three juveniles allegedly stated they walked to the parking lot after planning to “carjack” looking for money. Once in the parking lot, they began checking door handles and located two unlocked vehicles.

The juveniles reportedly removed currency from the first vehicle and a wallet from the second vehicle. The juveniles also admitted culpability to a separate burglary and an attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

All three juveniles were transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center. Their names are not being released due to their ages.