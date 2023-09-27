Man allegedly kicks deputy in face after arrest for DUI on utility vehicle Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

A man allegedly kicked a Mississippi deputy in the face after he was charged with driving under the influence in a utility vehicle.

WJTV in Jackson reports that Clarence Belden Howell, 62, of Harmontown, was charged with DUI, disorderly conduct and assault on an officer in the incident that occurred near the Teckville Boat Ramp in Harmontown.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office had received multiple reports of a man driving recklessly near the boat ramp.

Deputies stopped Howell while he was driving a UTV, which is similar to an ATV.

Howell reportedly kicked a deputy in the face after he arrested him for driving under the influence.

Howell’s bond was set at $10,000.