Mississippi man who called to reports guns being stolen from house, arrested on 17 counts of possession of firearms by felon Published 6:45 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested on 17 counts of possessing firearms by a convicted felon after the man called to complain about guns being stolen from his home.

On Sept. 25, Thomas “Tommy” Brister, of Pike County, called deputies to file a complaint that firearms had been stolen from his house on River Ridge Road in Summit.

When deputies arrived at Brister’s home to investigate, they determined that Brister was a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning any firearms.

Brister had been previously convicted of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer but petitioned the court to have his gun rights restored and they were restored in 2010. On May 17, 2012, Brister was then convicted and sentenced for Failure to Support Minor Children and lost his firearm rights again.

After a search warrant was executed at his house, Brister was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (17 counts).