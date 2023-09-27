Mississippi man who called to reports guns being stolen from house, arrested on 17 counts of possession of firearms by felon

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested on 17 counts of possessing firearms by a convicted felon after the man called to complain about guns being stolen from his home.

On Sept. 25, Thomas “Tommy” Brister, of Pike County, called deputies to file a complaint that firearms had been stolen from his house on River Ridge Road in Summit.

When deputies arrived at Brister’s home to investigate, they determined that Brister was a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning any firearms.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Brister had been previously convicted of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer but petitioned the court to have his gun rights restored and they were restored in 2010. On May 17, 2012, Brister was then convicted and sentenced for Failure to Support Minor Children and lost his firearm rights again.

After a search warrant was executed at his house, Brister was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (17 counts).

More News

Mississippi sheriff allegedly used illegal subpoenas to spy on girlfriend

Crime scene

Teen found dead in Mississippi woman’s backyard now being investigated as attempted home robbery

Mississippi Amber Alert suspect still on the run after intensive manhunt; children found in Slidell, La.

Fentanyl, narcotics arrests made by Mississippi police

Print Article