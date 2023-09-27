Mississippi Skies: Tropical Storm Philippe heading west; taste of fall heading south Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Although we have very little chance of rain the next few days, we do get a taste of autumn very soon.

We’re watching some much less humid air moving south. The resulting air will really get folks ready to pull out the fall decorations and pull out the chili pot. Unfortunately, the comfortable air will only stick around a day and a half or so, so we’ll be right back into humid air and summer-like real-feel temps. We should really feel the difference Friday into Saturday.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Phillippe make its turn nearly due west. Although the projected cone looks like it may eventually become a threat, models show the storm weakening quite a bit. We’ll see what happens in a few days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 88. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 88. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 61.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 89. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm. High of 88. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 69.