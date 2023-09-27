Suspect in Mississippi school break-in found hiding in gym closet Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department arrested a man Wednesday for breaking into a school. They said they had a pretty good idea he’s their prime suspect because they found him hiding in a gymnasium closet.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Alcorn County deputies responded to Biggersville School in reference to a break-in.

While at the scene, deputies discovered that an individual had broken into several different areas of the school, including the gym.

While deputies were there, an individual was located in a closet of the gym.

Deputies arrested Andrew C. Crum, 35, of Corinth.

Crum was transported to the Alcorn County Jail and has been charged with Burglary of a Building.