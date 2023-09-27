Suspect in Mississippi school break-in found hiding in gym closet

Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department arrested a man Wednesday for breaking into a school. They said they had a pretty good idea he’s their prime suspect because they found him hiding in a gymnasium closet.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Alcorn County deputies responded to Biggersville School in reference to a break-in.

While at the scene, deputies discovered that an individual had broken into several different areas of the school, including the gym.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

While deputies were there, an individual was located in a closet of the gym.

Deputies arrested Andrew C. Crum, 35, of Corinth.

Crum was transported to the Alcorn County Jail and has been charged with Burglary of a Building.

More Z-newsletter-news

Suspect wanted in Amber Alert surrenders to Mississippi police department

Coding ed program for veterans gets big boost in Mississippi

Mississippi Skies: Tropical Storm Philippe heading west; taste of fall heading south

Former dispatcher accused of stealing thousands from Mississippi taxpayers by altering timesheets

Print Article