Suspect wanted in Amber Alert surrenders to Mississippi police department Published 10:33 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Kidnapping suspect Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. has turned himself in to authorities in Vicksburg, the department announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Troy Kimble confirmed to The Vicksburg Post that Rawlings was in custody and turned himself in without incident.

Rawlings will appear before a judge on Thursday, where he will be formally charged with kidnapping.

Rawlings’ return marks the end of a more than 24-hour manhunt in the Slidell, La. area.