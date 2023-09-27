Suspect wanted in Amber Alert surrenders to Mississippi police department

Published 10:33 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Surveillance footage of Eric Rawlings Jr. in Slidell, La. (Photo Courtesy of Slidell PD)

Kidnapping suspect Eric Eugene Rawlings Jr. has turned himself in to authorities in Vicksburg, the department announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Troy Kimble confirmed to The Vicksburg Post that Rawlings was in custody and turned himself in without incident.

Rawlings will appear before a judge on Thursday, where he will be formally charged with kidnapping.

Rawlings’ return marks the end of a more than 24-hour manhunt in the Slidell, La. area.

