Teen found dead in Mississippi woman’s backyard now being investigated as attempted home robbery Published 7:28 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Police are investigating whether the death of an 18-year-old found dead in a yard was shot during a home robbery attempt.

On Sept. 22, a Moss Point woman found a dead body in her backyard. The body was later identified as that of 18-year-old Jayrell Cox.

After an investigation, Moss Point police believe that Cox may have died after being shot during an attempted home robbery.

Police report that a homeowner in the same neighborhood found two armed men under his carport while exiting his house. When the two men tried to enter the home by force, the homeowner and the two armed suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire. The two suspects fled on foot, according to the homeowner.

The homeowner told police that he did not know if he had shot either one of the suspects.

The next morning, Cox was found in the backyard of a nearby home.

The case is now being investigated as an attempted home invasion that ended with Cox’s death.