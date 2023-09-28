Former Mississippi high school basketball coach arrested on sex allegations involving two minors Published 6:47 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

A former Mississippi high school basketball coach has been indicted on child sex allegations involving two minor victims.

Court documents show that Kenneth Geno, 28, was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi on Sept. 20.

Geno was arrested on Sept. 26 and booked into the Lafayette County jail Tuesday.

According to the indictment from the grand jury, Geno was indicted on two counts:

COUNT ONE

On or about April 1, 2022, Geno is accused of using, persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct knowing and having reason to know that such visual depiction would be transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, and using materials that were mailed, shipped, and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.”

COUNT TWO

From on or about January 1, 2023, until on or about September 1, 2023, Geno is accused of knowingly using “a facility or means of interstate commerce, to persuade, induce, and entice, and attempt to persuade, induce, and entice another minor, who had not attained 18 years of age, to engage in sexual activity with him.”

Geno most recently coached basketball at Booneville High School but is no longer employed as a part-time assistant coach.

According to WTVA in Tupelo, Geno is a Booneville High School alumnus and went on to play basketball at the University of Georgia.