Have you seen this missing Mississippi woman? Published 9:51 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

A Mississippi police department has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Southaven Police Department, Bonita Adams, 36, was last seen at a Raceway service station on Stateline Road on Sept. 13.

At the time, she was wearing denim capri pants and a pink t-shirt. She has blond hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 662-393-8652.