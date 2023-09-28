Teen accused of shooting in to occupied Mississippi laundry in 2021 pleads to lesser charge Published 6:06 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

A man accused of shooting into an occupied Mississippi coin laundry pleaded guilty to a lesser charge just before he was about to go on trial.

Micah Saint Vanburen was set to go to trial on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, after three continuances or postponements.

In November 2021, Vanburen, then 17, was accused of shooting into the Coin Laundry building at 900 North Jackson St. in Brookhaven.

Vanburen was arrested by Brookhaven Police and booked for aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon. Additional charges were leveled against Vanburen, including shooting into a building, shooting in a motor vehicle and drive-by shooting, and conspiracy.

One day before he was set to go on trial, Vanburen appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court before Judge David Strong on Monday and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault, according to District Attorney Dewitt “Dee” Bates.

Bates said the plea was not recommended by the District Attorney’s office, but came from the defendant himself.

If convicted of drive-by shooting, Vanburen would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

Strong accepted the plea to the lesser charge of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Vanburen is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16.