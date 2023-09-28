Mississippi chef feels the heat (and profanity-laced rants) of Gordon Ramsay’s new season of Hell’s Kitchen Published 10:09 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

A Mississippi chef will get her debut on national television when the new season of Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen fires up tonight.

Raneisha Conerly, a chef from Marion County, will be part of season 22 on the popular cooking competition.

This season is subtitled “Hell’s Kitchen: The American Dream” and is set to premiere on Fox on September 28, 2023.

Three teams — each designated by a color in the American flag — will compete.

Conerly will start the season on the red team. She has been featured in commercials and other videos for the series.

Click here for an interview with Conerly on WDAM in Hattiesburg.

Known for his profanity-filled rants and harsh critiques, Ramsay returns as host and head chef and is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay’s restaurants, including the world’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace.

Conerly and and 17 other aspiring chefs from across the country who are 23-years-old or younger challenge Lady Luck in the hope of winning big.

“Each week, the competition gets more intense, as these “Young Guns” are put through rigorous culinary challenges — reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare,” according to the Hell’s Kitchen website. “Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.”

Season ten winner Christina Wilson will return to serve as red team sous-chef. Season seven runner-up Jason Santos will return to serve as blue team sous-chef. Marino Monferrato will return to serve as maître d’hôtel.