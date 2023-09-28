Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle Published 9:52 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

A Mississippi police department has charged a 20-year-old man with allegedly stealing a vehicle.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Maynard Drive on Aug. 30. The owner said the vehicle had been stolen from their home.

The vehicle was later stopped by Verona police. The people inside the vehicle were arrested on unrelated charges and taken to the Lee County Jail.

The TPD statement reports officers arrested Romero Hampton on Sept. 26 for felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $75,000.