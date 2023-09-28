Mississippi Skies: We have twins! Two storms are churning across the Atlantic. Will they head this way?

Published 9:46 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Tropical Storm Rina joined Tropical Storm Philippe in the Atlantic Ocean over the last 24 hours.

So far, they’re both moving westward towards the United States; however, we’re not expecting the path to continue. Models are confident that Philippe will turn towards the north while Rina looks to curve more northwest.

For now, we aren’t expecting any impact from either storm in the U. S.

Back home, we’re back under dangerous wildfire conditions. The few showers some of us had earlier in the week are long gone and we’re right back to sunny skies, light breezes, and dry conditions. We’ll actually lower our humidity levels Friday into Saturday, so fire conditions are returning quickly.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 92. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 90. Clear Friday night with a low of 68.

