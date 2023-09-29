Man arrested after ramming car into Mississippi Dollar General

Published 11:52 am Friday, September 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he crashed his vehicle into the side of a Dollar General store.
Cullen Carter, 32, of Seminary was arrested at the scene of the crash Thursday afternoon and charged with DUI-Other, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Photographs from JCSO show significant damage after Carter reportedly crashed his vehicle into the store on Hwy. 590 outside of Ellisville late Thursday afternoon.
Emergency personnel from EMServ Ambulance Service and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Carter is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

