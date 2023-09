Mississippi man facing kidnapping, domestic violence charges Published 11:36 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

A Mississippi man has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping charges after an incident on Sept. 24.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to North Green Street after the initial call.

Then, on Thursday, officers arrested Jermaine Edmond Jr., 30, of Tupelo.

He later appeared in Tupelo Municipal Court where bond was set at $200,000.