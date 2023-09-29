Mississippi officials seek help identifying suspect who reportedly struck man, then fled in 1 a.m. assault Published 4:14 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Police are asking for help in identifying “a person of interest” in a 1 a.m. assault Friday.

Oxford Police released pictures of the suspect who allegedly struck an individual just one block from the Oxford Square.

Officials released the following news release:

“L-O-U Community, we are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in an assault that occurred early this morning around 1 AM at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and South Lamar Blvd,” the release said. “To dispel rumors, this was an isolated incident and investigators believe no other crimes occurred at this time.”

The suspect is the male in the red shirt and black hat who struck an individual last night and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this individual or the incident, please contact OPD at 662-232-2400.