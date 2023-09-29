Mississippi Skies: Is an autumn front on the way? Published 11:29 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Although summer maintains control of Mississippi’s weather for the next few days, more and more models are showing agreement that a big pattern chance may be on the way.

Right now, it’s looking like a strong front may arrive in about a week, either Friday night or Saturday. We certainly aren’t sure of details, and things could change, but we could get a few showers or storms as the front approaches, then some breezy conditions, then sunny and several degrees cooler with low humidity. A couple models are even showing below average temps!

We’ll keep an eye on the models and see what happens!

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Clear Saturday night with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 89. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 93. Clear Saturday night with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 93. Clear overnight with a low of 67.