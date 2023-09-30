Mississippi police arrest man for assault

Published 9:56 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man has been arrested and charged with assault in a Mississippi city.

The Oxford Police Department issued a statement asking the Lafayette County/City of Oxford/University of Mississippi community for help in identifying the person of interest for the assault that occurred near the Oxford Square Saturday morning about 1 a.m.

“To dispel rumors, this was an isolated incident and investigators believe no other crimes occurred at this time,” the statement reads.

The suspect was described as a male in the red shirt and black hat who allegedly struck an individual and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400.

