Mississippi Skies: Hurricane expected to form in the Atlantic Published 9:54 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

We’re still watching two tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean and models are showing one of them becoming a hurricane with the other one fizzling out.

Forecast models show Tropical Storm Phillipe will become a hurricane sometime Tuesday. Fortunately, the models also continue to show the system will curve north, heading away from the U. S. coastline. In the meantime, we’re expecting Tropical Storm Rina to weaken into a tropical depression sometime Sunday.

Back home, if you liked Saturday’s heat and sunshine, you’ll like Sunday’s weather as it’s going to be almost an exact carbon copy. We don’t really have much in the way of changes the next few days, but we’re still watching the potential for a strong cold front next weekend. Models are showing highs in the 70s for parts of the state. We could even have some lows dip into the 40s in pockets next weekend! Of course, this could always change, but most models are in agreement for now.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 93. Clear Sunday night with a low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 89. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 91. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 67.