Mississippi teen missing Published 9:59 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

A Mississippi community is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

The Brookhaven Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding Kiera Blackman.

Blackman was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near her home.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet 8-inches tall, and approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Blackman’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 601-919-2223.