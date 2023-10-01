Mississippi man reported missing Published 7:03 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

A Mississippi police department has issued a statement asking for help from the public in finding a missing man.

According to the Picayune Police Department, Jason Stockstill, 50, was last seen Thursday at 41 Mississippi Pines Blvd. in Picayune. Standing six feet tall, he was last seen driving a 2009 white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pearl River County Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.