Mississippi man reported missing

Published 7:03 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has issued a statement asking for help from the public in finding a missing man.

According to the Picayune Police Department, Jason Stockstill, 50, was last seen Thursday at 41 Mississippi Pines Blvd. in Picayune. Standing six feet tall, he was last seen driving a 2009 white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pearl River County Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi Skies: Big changes coming in weather forecast

Stress on the farm: Mississippi film sparks conversation about suicide rates within ag community

Person killed in Mississippi hit-and-run

One person airlifted after stolen vehicle in chase with Mississippi officers rams vehicle at intersection

Print Article