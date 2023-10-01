Mississippi Skies: Big changes coming in weather forecast Published 7:11 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

We don’t see any changes in our weather other than a temperature swing of two or three degrees higher or lower for highs and lows the next few days, but we’re still looking for some fantastic weather this weekend.

The GFS model is being more aggressive than others with lows in a couple spots into the 40s Saturday night. Right now, we’re not thinking it will get that cool, but we should notice some drastic temperature changes.

In the meantime, we’ll have more of the same weather as we had over the weekend. It’s also going to be quite windy in some regions, especially in southern Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Clear Monday night with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 89. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Clear overnight with a low of 58.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 89. Clear overnight with a low of 63.