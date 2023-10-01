One person airlifted after stolen vehicle in chase with Mississippi officers rams vehicle at intersection Published 9:25 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

One person was airlifted after a stolen vehicle being chased by officers rammed into the victim’s vehicle at a busy Mississippi intersection.

Two people were arrested after the chase ended with a crash at the intersection of Highway 80 at Robinson Road in Jackson on Saturday.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the chase started shortly after 6 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Siwell Road.

Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Jackson Police Department.

The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a chase. The chase ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle into the driver’s side of a maroon Mitsubishi on Highway 80.

The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers. Another person in the stolen vehicle was also apprehended. Both suspects were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.