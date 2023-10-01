Person killed in Mississippi hit-and-run

Published 7:06 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for killing a pedestrian during a hit-and-run.

According to a MHP release, troopers responded Saturday to the fatal crash on Highway 6 near Plantersville in Lee County.

The person was walking on the shoulder when struck by a dark-color truck with a green LED light in the grill. The victim was killed at the scene.

According to MHP, the vehicle was last seen driving north along Highway 6. It was reported to have a broken passenger-side headlight and damage to the front right bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call MHP’s Troop F at 662-486-1995 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

