Woman driving on Mississippi interstate crashes after feeling sick. She didn’t realize she had been shot. Published 6:07 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

A woman who said she started feeling sick before she crashed her car on the Mississippi interstate reportedly didn’t realize she had been shot.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department responded to the wreck Friday afternoon on Interstate 220 at Industrial Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the vehicle who said she was traveling north on Interstate 220 when she started to feel sick.

After an ambulance arrived to assist, it was discovered that the woman had been shot.

The unidentified female was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials are investigating the incident the incident and are looking for suspects.