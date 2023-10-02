Man arrested after car he drove down Mississippi railroad tracks gets hit by train Published 8:40 am Monday, October 2, 2023

A man has been charged with driving under the influence after the car he drove onto the railroad tracks was hit by an oncoming train Sunday morning.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the incident happened in Ocean Springs near Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. and Railroad Street.

Police report that Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence (first offense), and leaving the scene of an accident.

Whittington reportedly drove his car onto the railroad tracks early Sunday morning and couldn’t get his car off of the tracks before the vehicle was hit by an oncoming train. Whittington was able to escape the vehicle before the train hit it.

Whittington was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.