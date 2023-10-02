Mississippi man charged with leaving accident scene; three people injured Published 9:26 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

A Mississippi police department has charged a man for causing injuries during a wreck and then leaving the scene.

The Gulfport Police Department said Beckham Earl III, 49, was arrested Sunday. He is accused of three counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injuries.

“On October 1, 2023, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Earl recklessly operated a vehicle, reportedly engaged in speeding while attempting to race another vehicle on Highway 90 near Anniston Avenue,” a press release alleges. “Earl subsequently struck an uninvolved vehicle resulting in it overturning and striking a pole, trapping its occupants inside. Earl then fled on foot failing to remain on scene or render aid.

The statement from GPD said Earl was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department.

Several victims were transported for treatment at Gulf Coast hospitals.

Earl is being held at the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.