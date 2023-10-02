Mississippi Skies: Tuesday will be quite warm, but the weekend is looking even cooler Published 9:18 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

We’ll wake up to some fog in northern Mississippi Tuesday with sunny skies across the state. It’s going to be quite warm, too, with highs near 90 and into the 90s for all of us.

Although not as bad as summertime days in July or August, our humidity levels will begin to increase, too, causing our Tuesday to be not quite as pleasant for some of us. That won’t last long.

Our cold front is showing out with models this weekend. In the last update, we were thinking just a couple rural areas could dip into the 40s at night Saturday and Sunday. Now, we may have 40s across most of the state with even the coast dropping to the lower 50s. We’ll keep watching!

North Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a breezy high near 89. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 60.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 89. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high of 90. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 64.