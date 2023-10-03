Alert issued for missing Mississippi teen last seen wearing full-body skeleton suit. Have you seen her?

Published 7:30 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Mississippi girl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Lea Nykole Hunt of Sandy Hook, Walthall County, Mississippi.

Lea Nykole Hunt is described as a white female, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Lea Nykole Hunt was last seen Monday, Oct. 2, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Sawmill Road in Sandy, wearing a full-body skeleton onesie suit.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lea Nykole Hunt, contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-303-3208.

